 »   »   » It’s A Double Celebration For Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu!

It is double celebration for Karavir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu as the couple celebrated Diwali as well as their twin daughters' birthday. The duo took to social media and shared adorable pictures and messages.

Karanvir and Teejay were blessed with twins on October 19, 2016. The couple's friends, too, took to social media to wish the two munchkins on their first birthday.

Karanvir Wrote . . . Karanvir shared this picture and wrote, "This day, a year back, our life was blessed with these two Angels...there is so much I wanna say to them, about them, but I'll wait till they are a little older....right now #happybirthday sweetypies, keep spreading love light and happiness with your vibration and energy. #omnamahshivaya 🔱." Teejay Wrote . . . Teejay shared this picture and wrote, "I hug these babies every chance I get, and it's still never enough! Feeling their little heartbeats close to me, takes me back to this time last year. At 2am on October 19th, I could feel three heartbeats inside me." Teejay Further Wrote . . . "I didn't know later the day, two of those heartbeats would be in the outside world. I had no idea October 19th was about to become the most unforgettable day of my life. ❤️Happy birthday to you, my sweethearts. 😇😇 Love is too small a word to tell you what I feel for you. You ARE love." Mouni Roy With KVB’s Daughters Mouni Roy commented on Karanvir's post, "What an auspicious day for their first birthday. All my love & blessings to both my lil girls ❤️ @bombaysunshine." Adaa Khan Wishes KVB’s Lil Daughters Adaa Khan too shared a picture on Insta story and wrote, "Happy birthday angels belle and vienna may god bless u always @twinbabydiaries @karanvirbohra."

We, too, wish the two adorable munchkins, a belated happy birthday!