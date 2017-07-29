 »   »   » It’s Salman Khan Vs Shahrukh Khan On TV With Bigg Boss 11 & Ted Talks This September!

The two superstars of Bollywood will be seen on Television, this September. It is reported that Shahrukh Khan will be returning to TV with a new show on Star Plus, TED Talks: Nayi soch that will be aired in September.

Also, as we revealed earlier, Salman Khan's show, Bigg Boss will also be early this season. The show which was to begin on October will now start from September. Apparently, Bigg Boss is tentatively slated to start by either 17 or 24 September.

While Salman Khan will soon shoot for the promo of Bigg Boss (reportedly July 30), Shahrukh Khan will start shooting for his show from August 19.

Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to have MAJOR CLASH in September | FilmiBeat

We know that Salman will be paid huge for Bigg Boss, do you know what is SRK's paycheck for his new show?According to an entertainment website, "SRK apparently has been given a hefty amount of Rs 30 Crores. And this is the amount that he received for a week."

The source from the entertainment portal also reveal, "He would be shooting just for seven days, two episodes per day and the shoot will begin from 19 August."

Now that both Khans are coming on small-screens, whose show are you planning to watch!