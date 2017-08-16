 »   »   » Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, … - These Hot TV Divas Are No Less Than Bollywood Celebs!

Bollywood is no doubt is a big industry and gets maximum attention, but the Television industry is not behind either. Television divas are giving some serious competition to Bollywood actresss - be it in terms of popularity, talent or their remuneration.
From Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan to Divyanka Tripathi, have a look at the television actresses who can give the Bollywood divas, a run for their money.
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi have immense fan following, thanks to her role of Ishima from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On Instagram, the actress has crossed 5M followers. She is also one of the highest paid TV actresses.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan became a household name with her role Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When the actress quit the show, people started boycotting the show; such is her popularity. She broke ‘simple bahu' tag with her amazing transformation as she entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Recently, Hina went on to unwrap her singing talent as well.
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget is the diva of television industry. With her latest show, Beyhadh, in which she plays the negative role, the actress made us realise that she can carry any role and look with ease. She is being praised for her role. According to reports, she is being paid Rs 1 Lakh per episode!
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy is a bundle of talent we must say. She is a talented actress, amazing dancer and a most loved host! She has huge fan base, thanks to her show, Naagin.
Krystle D’Souza
Krystle D'Souza rose to fame with her show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Krystle is no doubt, the one of the stylish actresses in the television industry and the pictures on her social media account is the evidence. Krystle is among the actresses of television industry who has crossed two million followers.
Nia Sharma
Jamai Raja actress is no less than the above mentioned divas. She is ranked the third sexiest Asian woman. The actress has not only is an amazing actress, she has also impressed the audiences by showing off dancing skills and dangerous stunts (on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8). She has a good chance to succeed in Bollywood.
Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani
The two most beautiful and loved beauties of television industry can make anyone fall in love with them. The cuties are extremely talented and have impressed the audiences with their acting and dancing skills. These two divas also can give Bollywood actresses a run for money!