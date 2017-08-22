 »   »   » Here’s All You Need To Know About Jennifer Winget, Nikita Dutta & Namik Paul’s New Shows (PICS)

It's raining new shows on television and looking at the star cast, we are sure you wouldn't want to miss any of these shows. We are talking about three new shows of television's talented actors - Jennifer Winget, Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul.

Here's all you need to know about these shows... Also, check out pictures...

Jennifer Winget’s New Show Jennifer Winget, whose popular show Beyhadh will soon go off air, will be seen in Colors' new show - Adhura Alvida. The show will also cast Harshad Chopra and Sehban Azim in the lead roles. Adhura Alvida Adhura Alvida is apparently loosely based on 1960's Bollywood film Kati Patang, that starred Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. The show is produced by Cinevistaas, the makers of Beyhadh. Adhura Alvida might start from October. Jennifer, Sehban & Harshad Sehban will play Jennifer's husband, who eventually dies. Post his death, Harshad will be seen opposite Jennifer. Adhura Alvida Pictures Although the promo hasn't hit the television screens, a few pictures of the show's pilot shoot have been leaked on the social media. Apparently, the shooting of the show will begin after the makers wrap up Beyhadh. Namik Paul’s New Show Namik Paul will be seen on Sony TV's new show, Ek Deewana Tha. The show will be produced by Yash Patnaik who made Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Jana Na Dil Se Door. Namik Paul, Vikram Singh Chauhan & Donal Bisht Ek Deewana Tha will also have JNDSD actor, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Donal Bisht. The show is a romantic thriller. Ek Deewana Tha Muhurat The muhurat of the show was held recently. Namik shared a picture and wrote, "Shall We Begin? #EkDeewanaTha #EDT #SuchExcite #MuchMent #SonyTv #LSDProductions." Nikita Dutta’s New Show Nikita Dutta has started shooting for her new show, Haasil. Recently, the actress had shared a few pictures and videos, on the social media. Haasil Haasil will also have Vatsal Seth and Bollywood actor, Zayed Khan. The promo of the show was recently revealed. The show will be aired on Sony TV. Zayed Khan Zayed Khan will be seen playing the role of a rich business tycoon, Ranveer Raichand. He is a no-nonsense guy and believes in writing his own destiny. Vatsal Seth & Nikita Dutta Vastal will be seen playing Zayed's younger brother, Kabir Raichand, who is completely opposite to his brother. Nikita Dutta plays the role of a strict and determined lawyer, Aanchal. She runs an NGO.

Audiences were upset when Jana Na Dil Se Door, which starred Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that starred Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul, went off air.

We hope the viewers will rejoice as their favourite actors will soon be seen on new shows.

Which show are you excited to watch - Adhura Alvida, Ek Deewana Tha, Haasil, or all the three? Hit the comment box to share your views...