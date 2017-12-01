 »   »   » JUST MARRIED! Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble Look Like A Dream Couple; See Their FIRST WEDDING Picture

One of the most adorable couples of the Telly Land, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, is officially married now and we're here with the first picture from their wedding ceremony.

Needless to say that Aashka is looking incredibly gorgeous as a bride in a white gown, while Brent is looking simply dashing. Okay okay.. No more talking. Check out the pictures below..

Just Married The wedding ceremony was attended by Aashka & Brent's close friends and family members only and very few celebrities were invited for the marriage. Awww! Here's an adorable moment of Aashka & Brent from their D-day gets captured on camera and boy, they look madly in love. With Adaa Khan There's too much prettiness in this picture. Bride Aashka Goradia pose for a selfie along with her close pal, Adaa Khan. Look At Them! Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Mouni Roy and others pose with the bride & groom for a group picture. But hey, we're totally drooling over Karanvir's munchkins, Vienna and Bella. Aashka On Her Wedding Plans Recently, while talking about her wedding plan, Aashka had said, "My love story is a fairytale, so why not the wedding? If you asked me a couple of years ago, I used to think that I wouldn't ever get married." "Today, my friends ask me about that thought and my answer is that I found the right guy and what matters is getting married to him." Here’s Why Aashka Believes In A Fairy-tale Wedding "This decision has led to the happiness of my family, who have always dreamt that I get married in a certain way, which is why I am going all out to have a fairy-tale wedding." Adorbs! The most important and spectacular phase in Aashka-Brent's life has already started and we are sending lots of love and good wishes to the couple on their wedding!

