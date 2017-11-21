 »   »   » Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Rinku & Kiran Karmarkar’s Marriage In Trouble!

Recently, there were reports that television's adorable couples, Juhi Parmar-Sachin Shroff and Avinash Sachdev-Shalmalee Desai's marriages have hit a rough patch. Now, another couple's relationship has gone kaput!

Rinku and Kiran Karmarkar, who have been married for 15 years, are apparently facing troubles in their relationship. Read on...

Rinku & Kiran’s Marriage In Trouble According to BT report, the couple has been living separately for a year now and can't seem to sort out their differences! A source told BT, "Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people." Rinku & Kiran Can’t Sort Out Differences! The source further added, "After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences." Rinku & Kiran Living Separately! "They believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son." The Source Adds… "Rinku and Kiran don't want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don't want unnecessary publicity to upset their son." Rinku & Karan First Met On Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Rinku and Kiran first met on the sets of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Their friendship turned into love and they decided to get married. Rinku & Kiran’s Career Both the actors are successful in their career. Rinku was seen in Yeh Vaada Raha. She went completely bald for her strong character and the viewers appreciated her performance. Kiran Karmarkar was last seen on the show Tamanna and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

