 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Clarifies Controversies Surrounding Him & His Show; Kiku & Chandan Support Him!

Kapil Sharma and his show's controversies never seem to die! Recently, there were rumours that the show will go off air, as Kapil is unwell. But, we had reported that Sony has given a break to Kapil and his show. Kapil too, confirmed that he is taking a short break and will be back with a bang.

In an interview with TOI, Kapil has opened up about his health issues, rumours of his addiction to alcohol and work. Also, his colleagues Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar have supported the actor. Read on to know more...