 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Clarifies Controversies Surrounding Him & His Show; Kiku & Chandan Support Him!

Kapil Sharma and his show's controversies never seem to die! Recently, there were rumours that the show will go off air, as Kapil is unwell. But, we had reported that Sony has given a break to Kapil and his show. Kapil too, confirmed that he is taking a short break and will be back with a bang.
In an interview with TOI, Kapil has opened up about his health issues, rumours of his addiction to alcohol and work. Also, his colleagues Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar have supported the actor. Read on to know more...
Kapil Sharma Confirms That He Is On A Short Break
Kapil was quoted by TOI as saying, "My show isn't ending. I am taking a break for a few episodes, that's all. I don't want to cancel any shoots further owing to my health issues and so, I have decided to take a breather."
Kapil Is Thankful To The Channel
"It won't be fair on my part to schedule another episode with a new set of celebrities after cancelling the previous one. I am suffering from anxiety and weakness, and I'm thankful to the channel for understanding my condition."
Kapil’s Health Problem
"I have been shooting back-to-back for the show and my film, and the erratic schedule didn't leave me with any time to focus on my health and diet."
‘Working On TV Can Be Quite Stressful’!
"Doctors have told me that I am an extremist and a workaholic. I have been feeling weak, and Vitamin B12 deficiency has led to fatigue. I started feeling dull and would tire easily. Working on TV can be quite stressful."
Kapil Had Smoothly Balanced Shooting For His Previous Film & CNWK, Why Not Firangi & TKSS?
"My previous show aired once a week and the shoot of the film was done mostly in Mumbai. However, I had to travel to Rajasthan and Chandigarh for my upcoming project. Also, a lot of issues have happened in the recent past."
Is He Referring To Sunil Grover’s Fallout By Saying ‘Lot Of Issues In Recent Past’?
"I don't want to revisit that incident; at least not at this moment. Or else, people will start wondering why I am talking about it now. Sunil is like my brother and I am still in touch with him. In fact, I just spoke to him and he is down with fever."
Can We Expect Sunil & Kapil’s Reunion?
When asked if we can expect his and Sunil's reunion on screen, Kapil said that Sunil might return soon. But, Sunil is busy with live shows and is trying out new things!
Kapil & Ginni
It has to be recalled that as soon as Kapil's fight with Sunil was reported, the former introduced his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath to his fans on social media. There were speculations that it was Kapil's tactic to divert media from the mid-air fight.
Kapil Clarifies…
Kapil clarifies that it was not a tactic as the announcement was correct. He plans to marry Ginni, but not immediately.
About Cancelling The Shoots …
"After Shah Rukh Khan left without shooting, he met me in his car for almost an hour the following day and advised me to take care of my health."
Is Ajay Upset With Kapil?
"Ajay (Devgn) sir can't be upset with me either, we share birthdays. I haven't been able to speak with him as he is busy travelling, but there is no bad blood."
Kapil Further Adds….
"Even Anil Kapoor returned to shoot with us on a later date. When Arjun Rampal came to our set, I chose to stay put despite feeling sick. In fact, he decided to call it a day after seeing my deteriorating condition."
‘How Can I Make Them Wait?’
"These stars make my show. How can I make them wait? I can't be above them or the show. If I had not taken this break and cancelled one more shoot, people would have believed all kinds of rumours."
About Alcohol And Attitude Problems…
"I don't know how to react to these rumours. People can say whatever they want to. I come from a simple background and can't manipulate things. I'm amazed how people only pick on negative stories and never write about good things."
Kiku Supports Kapil
Kiku supported Kapil and channel's move and said that it is a good decision to take a short break as Kapil is loaded with work.
Kiku Added…
"Kapil is an extremely talented man and we all should be patient with him till he sorts out his health issues. It's not that we lack work. Kapil has a film coming up and I have another show lined up in September."