 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Controversy Continues! Here’s Why Ajay Devgn Might Not Come Back On TKSS…

Kapil Sharma and controversies go hand in hand! Ever since his fight with Sunil Grover, Kapil and his show have been hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Kapil's health problem also led to cancellation of The Kapil Sharma Show shootings. We had earlier reported that Jab Harry Met Segal's Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were sent back without completing the shoot. Read on to know more...

TKSS’ Baadshaho Shoot Cancelled Recently, it was said that Baadshaho cast including Ajay Devgn stormed out of Kapil Sharma's show owing to cancellation of the shoot. It was even said that Ajay vowed not to come back on TKSS ever. Blame It On Kapil! It was said that the TKSS team tried to reach Kapil, but he was unreachable. Later, they were informed that Kapil had suffered a panic attack and hence, he couldn't come to the sets. Did Kapil Really Suffer From A Panic Attack? There are reports that Kapil didn't suffer from any panic attack, and it was because he had been drinking till the wee hours of the morning, he couldn't come to the sets! Ajay Devgn Storms Out Of The Sets! A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Ajay is mighty upset with Kapil after this incident. He is upset in the manner it is being projected like he stormed off fuming from the sets. Ajay was there on time and waited for Kapil only to be told that he was on his way." Kapil’s Panic Attack Story Was Humbug! The source further added, "Kapil's claim that he was unwell is false. That panic attack story was humbug. Ajay was very upset on knowing all this but kept his calm." Kapil Unavailable Most Of The Times! "He arrived on time and the Baadshaho team kept on repeatedly trying to get in touch with Kapil. He was unavailable most of the times and when he picked up he said he was on the way," Ajay Clarifies That He Didn’t Walk Out Of The Show Angrily! But, Ajay clarified that he was not angry and just walked out of the show as Kapil didn't reach the sets. He was quoted as saying, "We walked out because Kapil didn't reach the sets. Even we don't know what happened but the reports that we stormed out in anger are completely wrong." Here’s Why Ajay Might Not Come Back On TKSS… He further added as to why he might not go back on the show. Ajay said, "I can't say if I will go back on the show since many a times the shoot has been cancelled. There is no anger here because we have also heard that he has been unwell." Ajay Further Added… "The next time I meet him, we will figure it out as at the end of the day, we are colleagues and friends here."

It is also said that Kapil's behaviour has miffed Sony and they have warned him by sending a notice. Well, Kapil, it's high time you mend your ways, else even your fans will start hating you for your doings!

