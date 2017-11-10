 »   »   » Kapil Sharma FINALLY Opens Up About His GF Ginni Chatrath; Says Is NOT Ready For Marriage Yet!

Kapil Sharma was hitting the headline for wrong reasons because of his infamous mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. But this time, the actor is hogging limelight for his statements. The actor recently revealed that he might discuss about the new show with Sunil Grover. Now he has opened up about his girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath and rumours about their marriage.

There were reports that he and Ginni will get married next year. But the actor has clarified that he is not ready for marriage yet. Read on to know more...

Kapil & Ginni’s Marriage When asked about his marriage with Ginni, Kapil told the leading daily, "Wohi chakkar hai - ek time pe show kar liya, film bhi kar liya, ab shaadi karne ke liye bolenge toh zyada mushkil ho jayega!" Kapil Is Not Ready For Marriage! He further added, "I feel I need to be more settled before getting married. I don't think I'm ready for marriage right now." Why Kapil Is Not Ready To Marry Now? When asked why Kapil is not ready for marriage, he said, "See, whatever has happened with me over the last few months, sometimes I doubt myself if I'm responsible enough. Yes, I'm a professional and doing a show but will I be able to manage all of it and marriage too?" Kapil Adds… "I keep telling her (Ginni) that see, this is how I am, we work like crazy people when we do. But I also feel that marriage is also in God's hands. We can keep planning but honi hoti toh sarkar ne 21 saal ki umar rakhi hai, toh tab tak ho chuki hoti." Kapil’s Family & Ginni Share A Stronger Bond! Kapil says that his family is more connected to her than him! He was quoted by DNA as saying, "I have stayed in Mumbai only and I go there only once a year on Diwali. So they have a stronger bond." Kapil’s Mother Is Forcing Him To Get Married To Ginni! "They stay in Amritsar-Jalandhar so she's extremely close to my mother. Actually, my mom knows more about Ginni than I do which is why my mom is forcing me to get married to her. She feels I'm mad and Ginni is perfect for me because she can handle that madness."

GOOD NEWS! Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover To Come Together For New Show!