 »   »   » Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Have NOT Parted Ways!

Ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight controversy, Kapil's profession and personal life is under media scanner. There were many negative reports about Kapil and his show. The actor clarified each and every controversy surrounding him and his show, but looks like the speculations just don't seem to die!

Recently, there were reports that Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have parted ways because of Kapil's female team member! Now, Kapil's close friend, Dinesh Kumar, who is also a member of the The Kapil Sharma Show, rubbished the rumours.

Kapil & Ginni Are In A Steady Relationship! Dinesh was quoted by HT as saying, "Aisa kuch nahi hai. Kapil and Ginni are very much together and in a steady relationship." (Image source: Facebook) Dinesh Adds… "I have known Kapil since our college days and if something like this happened in his personal life, he's my brother and he surely would have confided in me or informed me." ‘People Are Spreading False News About Kapil’ "It's just that around his film, people are spreading false news and rumours about him. It's nothing like what has been reported." Kapil’s Film Firangi Is All Set To Release However, it is also said that since Kapil's film ‘Firangi' is all set to release, these reports could be a well-thought PR strategy! Is It A PR Stratergy? A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This PR activity is being done to show that he has regained his single status. Whatever is being reported about his past or present relationship status is a make-believe PR strategy." The Source Adds… "After all that has happened, Kapil's team and makers of his film only want to do image building for him and this is maybe the best way for them."

If you recall, Kapil had mentioned in his interview that he doesn't have a PR and that's the reason people are writing against him.

Kapil was quoted as saying, "I've never bothered to market myself. I never had a PR. Maybe that's why some sections of the media took it on themselves to write whatever they wanted. I was shocked to hear about the things being written about me. Most of them were untrue."

Well, we are happy that Kapil and Ginni are together. But, we are quite confused with the latest rumour of 'PR strategy'! What do you have to say? Hit the comment box to share your views.