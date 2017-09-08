 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s Major Confessions! Kapil Feels That Media Made Him Sound Like An Arrogant Monster!

Kapil Sharma had recently cleared the controversies surrounding him and his show. In a recent interview to HT, the actor said that this (health issue) was bound to happen as he was neglecting his health and was not listening to people, who warned him against overworking!
Read on....
Kapil Blames Media Who Made Him Sound Like An Arrogant Monster!
Many shoots were cancelled and awful things were written about his health and tantrums. For this, Kapil blamed a few section of the media who made him sound like ‘an arrogant monster, who was using his health as an excuse to turn away stars just to satisfy my ego'.
Kapil Doesn’t Have A PR
When asked why didn't he clarify his positions, when so many things were written against him, Kapil said, "I've never bothered to market myself. I never had a PR. Maybe that's why some sections of the media took it on themselves to write whatever they wanted. I was shocked to hear about the things being written about me. Most of them were untrue."
‘Main Thoda Phisal Gaya Tha’!
When asked about what has happened to him, Kapil said, "Nothing serious. Main thoda phisal gaya tha. Abb sambhal gaya hoon (I had slipped, now I've regained composure)."
About The Mid-Air Fight With Sunil
"I admit there was a problem. And I've paid a heavy price for it. But what was reported was grossly exaggerated and almost entirely fabricated."
Kapil Adds...
"It was said that I asked that food be served to me first on the flight and that I got angry and I threw a shoe at Sunil. You've known me for some years. Do you think I am capable of such behaviour?"
Why Kapil Didn’t Come Forward To Clarify About The Incident?
Kapil was quoted by HT as saying, "When I am misunderstood, I clam up. But now, I realize it was a mistake to not put forward the truth."
A Section Of Media Took Advantage Of His Silence!
"A section of the media took advantage of my silence and painted me as an arrogant brat. All these stories of shoe-throwing and tantrums were started in a section of the digital media."
Kapil Feels He Should Be Careful!
When it was said that his own team had leaked the details, Kapil added, "Main kya bolun? Maybe I should be more careful about the people I trust."
Did The Mid-Air Fight Affect Him?
Kapil says that the incident affected him deeply and he started drinking heavily, which was so unnecessary and painful for him. He wonders as to how could this happen as Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar are all his friends.