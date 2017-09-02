 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Is On A Short Break; Says He Will Be Back With A Bang!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight controversy is done and dusted. But Kapil and his show are still making headlines for all the wrong reasons! We had recently reported as to how The Kapil Sharma Show's shooting with Baadshaho team was cancelled as Kapil was unwell.

There were also reports that Sony was miffed with Kapil's behaviour and had sent him a warning. But, recently, we had reported that Sony has decided to give Kapil and his show a break!

Why Kapil Has Been Given A Short Break? The channel spokesperson was quoted by a daily as saying, "Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now. Due to which, we have mutually agreed to take a short break." The Channel Wishes For Kapil’s Speedy Recovery "However once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting once again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery." Kapil Confirms That He Is Taking A Short Break Kapil has confirmed the same and has assured his fans that he will be back with a back. Kapil was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Yes, I am just going to rest for some days. Kapil Feels He Can’t Ignore His Health When His Movie Is Releasing "It is just a drop of a few episodes because I cannot ignore my health at this stage when my movie is also going to release and the coming schedule is going to be more hectic." Kapil Says He Will Be Back With A Bang He further added, "I will come back with full force. I am thankful to the channel that they allowed me and did not put any pressure." Why Upasana Quit TKSS & Joined Krushna’s Show? Meanwhile, Upasana Singh has joined Krushna Abhishek's show, The Drama Company, as she was not happy with the way her role was shaping up on TKSS. Upasana Says… She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have shot for one episode of Krushna's show because of my association with its co-producer, Preeti Simoes. I would love to join them if they have a good role for me." Upasana Hasn’t Shot With Kapil For Over 2 Months! "I haven't shot with Kapil for over two months now. There is no fight with him. It's just that my character wasn't shaping up as expected. At this stage in my career, I don't work for money." Upasana Further Added… "What is important is satiating my creativity as an artiste. I would mouth the same lines in all the episodes that I shot with Kapil. How will I perform if I don't get good lines?" Upasana Is Concerned For Kapil’s Show She added the she is concerned for the show as many shoots were cancelled. She said, "I have heard about five shoots being cancelled. It pains me to see Kapil's show reach this point after being number one for so long." ‘Mujhe Bahut Afsos Hota Hai’ "It never happened back then. There was a collective effort from the entire cast to make the show a hit and I never expected it to go downhill. Mujhe bahut afsos hota hai." ‘Kapil Akela Padd Gaya Hai’ "I believe Kapil akela padd gaya hai jab se bahut log usse alag ho gaye hain. I think he is under immense stress and tension and is overworked."

Well, we feel that Kapil needed this break! We hope that the actor-comedian comes back with a bang soon!

