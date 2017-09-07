 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Fight With Sunil Grover & His Fall Out With Preeti Simoes!

Kapil Sharma and his show's controversies never seem to die! We had recently reported that the channel had given a short break to Kapil and his show.

Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil REVEALS he DIDN'T THREW SHOE at Sunil Grover | FilmiBeat

In an interview to Pune Mirror, the actor and comedian has clarified the rumours surrounding his show, health issues and on his fall out with Preeti Simoes....