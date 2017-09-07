 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Fight With Sunil Grover & His Fall Out With Preeti Simoes!

Kapil Sharma and his show's controversies never seem to die! We had recently reported that the channel had given a short break to Kapil and his show.
In an interview to Pune Mirror, the actor and comedian has clarified the rumours surrounding his show, health issues and on his fall out with Preeti Simoes....
Kapil Sharma Is On Damage Control Mode!
Kapil reveals that he is in Bangalore undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. He adds, "I needed to repair my body to make a great and healthy comeback. I am hoping to be back in Mumbai by September-end. Most of what has been written about me lately is rubbish."
Is Rajiv Dhingra Responsible For TKSS’ Downfall?
Kapil clarifies that Rajiv, who is his childhood buddy, has directed the film and is also the creative director of TKSS, has nothing to do with the cancellation of the shoots. Kapil says, "He came to my aid when I needed a creative director. People have been dragging his name into controversies for no reason and I'm embarrassed."
About His Fight With Sunil Grover
"What happened between Sunil and me was not a fight, it was an accident. I was shooting with him seven days a week when that accident happened. I admit I was completely wrong. I was grappling with 50 things and could not handle things well. My best wishes are always with Sunil."
Kapil’s Fallout With Preeti Simoes
"I have never asked anybody to leave me, my team or my show. Long before she (Preeti) joined me, I was doing Comedy Circus and Laughter Challenge. I worked really hard. It didn't stop with her coming into my life or when she walked out. I would like to wish her all the best with her own show now."
Kapil Adds…
"Personal equations have never been detrimental to my career, it's my health that has affected me adversely. If you fall, it's your fault and nobody else's."
Kapil Has No Plans Of Leaving Sony
"I have a wonderful relationship with the Sony team. Another channel would have put insane pressure on me to carry on, but the Sony bosses never issued any threats. I could not afford to cancel another episode so I called them and requested that I wanted to take a break. They readily agreed."
"They have been really supportive. I will complete my medical course and start promoting my film before returning to the show. I have no plans of leaving Sony."