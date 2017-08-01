 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Opens Up; Clarifies He Is Not Suffering From Depression & TKSS Is Not Going Off Air!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight controversy is done and dusted. But, post the fight, many negative things have been written about Kapil and his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, there were also rumours of TKSS going off air. Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti had recently clarified that the show is not going off air.
In an interview to an entertainment portal, Kapil Sharma has finally come out in open and clarified all the rumours surrounding him. Read on...
Kapil Has Been Juggling Between His Show & Film
In an interview to Daily Bhaskar, Kapil Sharma clarified that he has been juggling between his show (TKSS), and film (Firangi), which took a toll on his health.
Kapil Clarifies That He Didn’t Keep People Waiting!
He also added that he stopped doing regular exercises and workouts. All these led to developing low blood pressure. He was under a lot of pressure. He clarified that people around him understood. However, he did not keep anyone waiting on the set.
Kapil Is Not A Tantrum King!
He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "On set, there are times when few situations are not in your hand. Just because, those situations couldn't be controlled by me, people termed me as ‘tantrum king'. It is not at all true."
Firangi Shoot Is Completed; Kapil Is Complete Focus Now Is On TKSS!
He added that his film Firangi's shooting has been completed. Now, his complete focus is on The Kapil Sharma Show. He and his team are working hard to entertain the audience.
Negativity Doesn’t Bother Kapil
Kapil further said, "Honestly, I really don't understand why people are spreading so much negativity about me. I am a simple man (laughs)." Kapil initially was bothered about these negativities but now it doesn't matter to him.
No Stress Of TRPs
He clarifies that he doesn't have any stress about TRPs. His audiences matter for him as they have supported him a lot. He wants to work for them and will continue doing it.
Kapil Adds…
"Believe me or not, I get to hear such kind of news from the media people itself. Nobody from Sony channel has come to me and spoken about it."
The Kapil Sharma Show Is Not Going Off Air
"In fact, the channel people have always been kind to me; they support me a lot. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' is not going off air; we are busy shooting for it."