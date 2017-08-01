 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Opens Up; Clarifies He Is Not Suffering From Depression & TKSS Is Not Going Off Air!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight controversy is done and dusted. But, post the fight, many negative things have been written about Kapil and his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, there were also rumours of TKSS going off air. Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti had recently clarified that the show is not going off air.

In an interview to an entertainment portal, Kapil Sharma has finally come out in open and clarified all the rumours surrounding him. Read on...