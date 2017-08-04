 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Ropes In New Writer; Will This Move Change The Fate Of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Kapil Sharma and his show have been in news ever since the infamous fight of Kapil and Sunil Grover. It is known to all that the ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show have dropped drastically, and it is struggling to find constant place on the TRP chart.

Kapil Sharma has been juggling between his show and his film Firangi. Back to back shooting took toll on his health. This too made headlines as a few shootings on TKSS got cancelled. A few reports also said that Kapil was suffering from depression.

But, in the recent interview, Kapil clarified all the rumours surrounding him. He also added that his Firangi shoot has been completed and from now on his complete focus will be on his show.

According to the recent report, Kapil has roped in a new writer, Raaj Shaandilyaa for the show. Apparently, Raaj has penned dialogues for Welcome Back and Freaky Ali.

Also, Raaj and Kapil had worked previously together on Comedy Circus.

Well, we hope Kapil's move and Raaj create some magic by increasing the ratings of the show....