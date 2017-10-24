 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Says He Never Fought With Sunil Grover; His Fight Was With Chandan Prabhakar!

Kapil Sharma has been in limelight for his fight with Sunil Grover. Post his fight, Sunil and other team members left The Kapil Sharma Show that grabbed headlines. Kapil's show was halted because of his health issue. Later, he took a break.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Firangi, Kapil Sharma has yet again opened up about the fight that happened on flight, but in detail. Kapil revealed that he never fought with Sunil Grover. His fight was with Chandan Prabhakar! Read on. . .