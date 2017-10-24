 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Says He Never Fought With Sunil Grover; His Fight Was With Chandan Prabhakar!

Kapil Sharma has been in limelight for his fight with Sunil Grover. Post his fight, Sunil and other team members left The Kapil Sharma Show that grabbed headlines. Kapil's show was halted because of his health issue. Later, he took a break.
At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Firangi, Kapil Sharma has yet again opened up about the fight that happened on flight, but in detail. Kapil revealed that he never fought with Sunil Grover. His fight was with Chandan Prabhakar! Read on. . .
Kapil On Australia Shoot
As soon as he reached Australia, he was upset and his mood was not good, because of many reasons. An artist on the set of Firangi had passed away. He tried to meet Maansaab, but that didn't happen, and he had a death to deal with.
Kapil Became Nervous!
He further added, "The artist had to shoot a scene with me the next day, but he died. I became nervous and negative. The only positivity was Maansaab."
Kapil Wanted To Cancel Australia Shoot
"I asked if they can cancel Australia shoot by giving them a little more money than what was spent for the show. But the show couldn't be cancelled as the tickets were sold."
Kapil Fought With Childhood Friend!
When the show was about the start, two artists had a fight. Kapil actually fought with that person, who was his childhood friend. This fight actually happened five minutes before the show. However, nobody knew about it (fight) because that wasn't famous."
Kapil & Chandan Fight
After the show, Chandan had left the hotel and he didn't meet him for almost five days. Kapil wanted to apologise to him. When they met, they again started lashing out at each other. Sunil too, was with him.
Kapil Loves Sunil
He further added, "He loves Sunil. Wherever he is, I hope he's happy, and I know he loves me."
Kapil Didn't Want To Meet Anybody!
After reading a lot of reports against himself Kapil says he locked himself and didn't want to interact with anybody even on social media.
It Took 3 Months To Recover For Kapil!
Kapil said, "I had started treatment in Bangalore and had even started drinking a lot. I locked myself as I felt everyone hated me. It took me three months to recover."