 »   »   » Kapil Sharma To Foray Into Digital Platform; In Talks With Netflix For A Stand-Up Comedy Show!

Kapil Sharma is relieved as The Kapil Sharma Show recently got renewed. He also announced about his upcoming film, Firangi's release date (November 10), recently.

Looks like this man is not satisfied with the films and television shows! According to Bollywoodlife reports, the actor-comedian is in talks with Netflix for a stand-up comedy show.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Kapil has been having meetings with Netflix India. He is very keen to do a stand-up comedy show with the digital channel. He strongly feels that digital is the future of entertainment in India."

The source further added, "In fact, he has been having meetings with Amazon and Hotstar as well. It ultimately boils down on the moolah he will get from a particular channel. Kapil appreciates the medium because of the audience it caters to and lack of restrictions."

Kapil has been going through a tough phase post his infamous mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. A few of his teammates along with Sunil quit the show, the TRP dropped, his health got upset and many negative things were written about Kapil.

With the renewal of his show, we hope we get to hear only good things about Kapil and his show. We also hope the show gets good ratings and occupy top slot on the TRP charts.