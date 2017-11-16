 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Turns Guest On The Kapil Sharma Show Sets, But Skips TGILC Shoot!

Kapil Sharma is busy these days as he is seen promoting his upcoming film, Firangi. The actor was recently seen on Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss 11. He interacted with the housemates and it was fun!

Kapil, who is on a promotion spree, was to promote his film on Sony TV's show, Super Dancer, and Star Plus' show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. While he visited Super Dancer sets, he couldn't shoot for TGILC. Read on to know why...

Kapil On Super Dancer Chapter 2 Set It has to be recalled that The Kapil Sharma Show's set has been used for Super Dancer Chapter 2. Kapil turned gets on TKSS sets and the actor-comedian says it was a nostalgia trip for him. Kapil On TKSS Set Kapil was quoted by IANS as saying, "It was a nostalgia trip for me to be on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2, which happened to be the set of The Kapil Sharma Show as well, where I used to welcome Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, international artistes, and many other well-known faces, it was my time as a guest." Kapil Wishes To Come Back Soon! Kapil further added, "It was an emotional as well as a happy moment for me visualizing the days where we put up a great show and made the whole nation laugh. Nonetheless, I wish to come back and rock the stage all over again." Kapil Is On A Break It has to be recalled that post Kapil's infamous fight with Sunil Grover, Kapil's health got upset and the shoots were cancelled. This affected the show's TRPs. Kapil is now on a break, and is currently seen promoting his film on various television shows. Kapil Was Supposed To Shoot For TGILC Kapil was supposed to shoot for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge yesterday (November 15), but the shoot got cancelled as Kapil was not feeling well. Kapil Skips TGLC Shoot! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Kapil gave a go ahead last night and the shoot was planned for today. The team waited for a while but seeing no trace of Kapil started the acts in the hope that he could join later on." Why Kapil Skipped TGLC Shoot? "His team later in the afternoon informed that Kapil wasn't keeping well and it won't be possible for him to join the shoot. Though the team has been left disappointed, knowing Kapil's health concerns, we wish he recovers soon."

Puneesh-Bandgi, Gautam-Diandra, Karishma-Upen...8 Contestants Who Got Intimate In The Bigg Boss House!