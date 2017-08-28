 »   »   » Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Adaa Khan ... TV Celebs Attend Ekta Kapoor’s Annual Ganpati Lunch!

Like other celebrities, Ekta Kapoor too, welcomed Lord Ganesha home on Ganesh Chaturthi. The producer even shared a few pictures on her social networking account.

Sharing a picture, Ekta wrote, "From one generation to another! Bhappaaaa we love u! Bless us! Bless everyone GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA🙌🏻🙏🏻." On Sunday (August 27), the producer had organised for a grand annual Ganpati lunch. Popular celebrities from television industry attended the event. They even shared pictures on social media. Have a look....