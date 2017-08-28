 »   »   » Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Adaa Khan ... TV Celebs Attend Ekta Kapoor’s Annual Ganpati Lunch!

Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Adaa Khan ... TV Celebs Attend Ekta Kapoor’s Annual Ganpati Lunch!

Posted By:
Like other celebrities, Ekta Kapoor too, welcomed Lord Ganesha home on Ganesh Chaturthi. The producer even shared a few pictures on her social networking account.

Sharing a picture, Ekta wrote, "From one generation to another! Bhappaaaa we love u! Bless us! Bless everyone GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA🙌🏻🙏🏻." On Sunday (August 27), the producer had organised for a grand annual Ganpati lunch. Popular celebrities from television industry attended the event. They even shared pictures on social media. Have a look....

Karan Patel

"#Honoured to get clicked With the #Youngest #Actor in the industry, JEETU JI who i with immense respect and love call 'BAUJI' ... and ... the #Hottest #Producer in the industry @ektaravikapoor 😉 .... ##Love You EKTAaaaa ...! 🤗😘🤗😘 ...!"

Ankita Bhargava

"With the Wonderful Hosts and Wonderful Human Beings❤️! Thanku @ektaravikapoor for the amazing food! The Gatte ki sabzi was to die for 😜 Bauji is such an inspiration,Godbless u guys Hamesha!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Krystle D’Souza

"From the 1st picture to the 3rd in 0.3 seconds !! Love you the mostesttttttttt @ektaravikapoor ❤️#happygirls #weAreARiot #toomuchfun #ganpatibappamorya."

Mushtaq Shiekh

"Bappa is in town and so are the festivities. So many homes to visit and very little time. But tradition is tradition. And each year we follow it without fail. Come rain or shine. 😍"

Divyanka Tripathi

"After a hearty meal... A selfie pose should be the dessert! #AnnualGanpatiLunch."

Ekta Kapoor

Sharing a collage, Ekta wrote, "Bhappa n friends!!!kry."

Ekta

Ekta shared a picture snapped with Krystle, Urvashi & Madurima, and wrote, "When u take ten pics to get one u look thin in😁( or thinner)."

Urvashi Dholakia With Ekta Kapoor

"Friend for life 😘 #hugerespect #adore #blessed #thankful .. @ektaravikapoor I'm forever humbled 🙏🏻 #❤️."

Urvashi With Ekta & Madhurmia

"Sunday spent full of love with @ektaravikapoor & @madhurimatuli #ganapatibappamorya #lunchwiththekapoors #thankful #blessed #❤️."

Vikas Gupta With Krystle D’Souza

"#Ganpati #Lunch #Annual #Balaji @krystledsouza and Me have grown up with these annual get togethers . We are truly the Balaji kids @abigail_pande @vishal.singh786 you were missed . I am glad the tradition continues . 😘"

Vikas

"#GanpatiReady #AnnualGanpatiLunch Styled by #LBMyxx Kurta @cottonon_my Pants @rehanshahdesigns Watch @Burberry Stole @zara Thankyou guys 😘#lostboys."

Siddharth Gupta

"Ganpati bappa morya! With the cutie ❤️ @ektaravikapoor."

Adaa Khan

Naagin actress, Adaa Khan was also present at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Annual Lunch. She had also shared a few pictures snapped with her industry friends on Insta story.

