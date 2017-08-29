 »   »   » Karanvir Bohra Gets A Special Surprise On His Birthday On India's Best Judwaah’s Sets!

Karanvir Bohra celebrated his 35th birthday, yesterday (August 28). Although his wife Teejay Sidhu was not in India, she made it special for the birthday boy, by sharing an adorable message.
The actor was not only wished by his colleagues, he also got a special surprise on India's best Judwaah. Read on to know about the surprise and also check out who all wished the Naagin 2 actor on his special day....
Karanvir’s Had A Working Birthday
Like every year, this year too was a working birthday for Karanvir. The actor was shooting for India's Best Judwaah.
Raghu & Rajiv Surprise KVB On His Birthday
The evening turned into a special occasion as all the contestants and producer of the show Raghu and Rajiv came on the stage with a cake.
Adaa Khan Surprises KVB On His Birthday
Moreover, his Naagin co-actor Adaa Khan came on the sets to surprise Karanvir on his birthday, which made the evening even more extraordinary.
Adaa Khan Wishes KVB
Adaa also shared a picture and wished KVB on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday rockstar ❤️❤️❤️ a real sweetheart n a gem😘😘😘 have a blast n a rocking year ahead💃🎉😍."
KVB’s Wife’s Adorable Message
"#HappyBirthday to the kindest, sweetest, strongest, handsomest, most fun, most positive-minded, soul I know! 😊 Happy first birthday as a Dad, my love. ❤️"
Teejay Further Wrote….
"Now you can add one more thing to your list of awesomeness! 😊 Thank you for throwing yourself into my life path and taking us on this unbelievable journey! With each year, with each birthday, it just keeps on getting better!! 😄 And I just keep loving you more.. ❤️"
Mouni Wishes KVB
Mouni shared a video and wrote, "Happy birthday to the always happy most amazing hooman @karanvirbohra 🎂🕺 Pray you that you receive even more happiness & blessings than you give away to everyone around you🤗🦄 Happyyy birthdayyyy xxx."
"P.S i miss my girls. Its been soooo long & i hope they refuse to come to you the next time i see em too 😞! @bombaysunshine."
Surbhi Jyoti Wishes KVB
Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who has the energy to make everyone smile 😊 atleast I remember each time you made me laugh like a maniac 😂 and I know you'll keep doing that coz that's you🤗you are one of your kind KV... love you lots😘😘 @karanvirbohra."