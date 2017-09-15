 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Declares The Biggest Winner Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9….

Amitabh Bachchan Declares The Biggest Winner Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9….

Sony TV's game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is winning hearts of the audiences. The iconic 17-year-old quiz show has become the favourite of many and is topping the TRP charts.

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan introduced the viewers to the lecturer, Biresh Choudhary, who is from Haryana. He also said that Biresh has various degrees in his kitty. The last episode saw Biresh continuing the game. Big B declared him as the 'biggest winner' of this season so far.

Big B Continues The Game With Roll-Over Contestant

In the previous episode, before continuing the game with the roll-over contestant, Big B wished everyone on Hindi Diwas. He also narrated a few lines from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous book, Madhushala.

Big B Calls Biresh’s Wife

Big B started with the question worth Rs 80,000. Biresh, who had already used a lifeline (Jodidaar) in the seventh question, could answer a few questions easily, and won Rs 12.5 Lakhs. Big B also called up Biresh's wife to inform the same.

Biresh Uses Both Lifelines

It was the 13th question (Rs 25 Lakhs) that had put him in trouble. Since he had the lifelines, he got away with this question as well.

Biresh Manages To Win Rs 50 Lakhs

Biresh managed to win Rs 50 Lakhs on the show, but got stuck with the Rs 1 Crore worth question. The contestant tried to play by guessing.

Big B-Biresh

Big B warned him that at this point he can't guess as he might lose a big amount if he goes wrong. So he had to take risk or quit the game.

Biresh Choudhary The Biggest Winner Of KBC 9 So Far…

Thus, Biresh became the ‘biggest winner' this season so far by winning Rs 50 Lakhs. The contestant requested Big B to give the cheque to his mother. Amitabh also took a selfie with Biresh.

Story first published: Friday, September 15, 2017, 15:05 [IST]
