 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Declares The Biggest Winner Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9….

Sony TV's game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is winning hearts of the audiences. The iconic 17-year-old quiz show has become the favourite of many and is topping the TRP charts.

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan introduced the viewers to the lecturer, Biresh Choudhary, who is from Haryana. He also said that Biresh has various degrees in his kitty. The last episode saw Biresh continuing the game. Big B declared him as the 'biggest winner' of this season so far.