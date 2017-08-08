 »   »   » Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Will Be Grander & Exciting With A Few Additions; Big B Shares Pictures!

Sony TV's popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to be back after three years of wait! According to reports, this season will be grander, entertaining and exciting!

Amitabh Bachchan has already started shooting for the show and had recently shared a few pictures of the sets. Read on to know what's new this season....

Big B Wrote… Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures on his blog and Twitter. He wrote, "T 2509 - KBC on !! 2 back to back rehearsals .. and then to another studio for प्रार्थना की शुद्धता ! just back ।। and now Ef की शुद्धता." So, What’s New This Season… According to reports, the overall format remains the same, but the makers have added a lot of elements in which technology plays an important role. No Phone A Friend! There will be no phone a friend, but instead the contestants will video call their friends! It will be more exciting for the contestants' friends as they will get to talk to Big B face to face! No Expert Advice! A source was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, "This season, the expert advice has been done away with and a new lifeline jodidaar (partner) will be included." A Trusted Friend Can Accompany The Contestant To The Show! "The contestants will get a chance to get any of their trusted friends to accompany them on the show. The partner will be seated in the audience and can help the contestant once during the course of the show." The Show Will Be Pacier! The show will be pacier as more questions will be asked in an hour. The reports said, "It would be faster in terms of time given to the contestant to answer, and also cutting away the unwanted drama." More Prize Money But With A Twist "The season will also be for a shorter time period, airing only for six weeks (30 episodes)." The contestants after winning will be given another chance to win Rs 7 Crores with a jackpot question! What’s The Twist? But the twist is, if they want to try and win Rs 7 Crores, they will not be given lifelines and it will be compulsory to answer the question. Risky Twist! The report further said, "It would be a risky move, for if they give a wrong answer, their prize money would drop down to a certain level."

As we revealed recently, KBC will replace Beyhadh. The game show might begin from mid-September and will be aired at 9 pm slot from Monday-Friday.

(1-6 Images Source: Amitabh Bachchan Blog)