 »   »   » Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Meet The First Crorepati Of This Season, Anamika Majumdar

Kaun Banega Crorepati has wowed the audiences with the new season. The roll-over contestant Anamika Majumdar, a housewife and social worker from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, became the first contestant of this season to win Rs 1 Crore.
Here's what Anamika, who has been running her own NGO since the last 3 years, has to say after her victory...
How She Prepared For The Show...
Anamika was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I only did preparation for 15 days. And I think this much amount of time is enough to prepare. But I was very focused as I wanted to win it at any cost. I thought that was my last chance to do something for my NGO."
Big B Asked Anamika To Use The Amount Wisely
She was quoted by HT as saying, "After winning the show, Mr Bachchan told me that I must use this huge amount wisely and not take any hasty decision. I want to wait for this excitement to subside and then take the right step."
Anamika Wants To Help People
Anamika said that she wants to spend the money to help people. She further added, "Although I am tempted to go back home and use it immediately, I want to come up with the best way to utilise such a big amount."
When Anamika Was Declared A Crorepati…
She recalled the moment, when she was declared a crorepati, and said, "The moment Bachchan sir said that my answer is right I wanted to cry out of joy, but I didn't want to cry in front of everyone else... I knew my kajal would get spoiled but I couldn't contain my tears."
Anamika Adds…
"After I won Rs 50 Lakhs, I was taking a lot of time on every answer and I knew I wouldn't get such a chance again. All my lifelines were over and I didn't want to lose after reaching that point. I was confused in the final question, but the final decision of 2-3 seconds changed my life."