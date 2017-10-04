 »   »   » Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Meet The First Crorepati Of This Season, Anamika Majumdar

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Anamika Majumdar BECOMES FIRST to WIN 1 Crore | FilmiBeat

Kaun Banega Crorepati has wowed the audiences with the new season. The roll-over contestant Anamika Majumdar, a housewife and social worker from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, became the first contestant of this season to win Rs 1 Crore.

Here's what Anamika, who has been running her own NGO since the last 3 years, has to say after her victory...