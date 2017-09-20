 »   »   » Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Not Hina, But Shantanu Maheshwari Is The Winner; Check Out Grand Finale Pics!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has impressed the viewers. The show is topping the TRP charts. Thanks to the star studded contestants and the tasks.
We had recently reports that Jamai Raja actress, Nia Sharma has bagged the ticket of finale, and is the first finalist of this season. Read on to know what's in store...
Hina & Rocky
We know that Hina is linked to Rocky, but hasn't made her relationship official. With the latest promo, where Rocky is seen lovingly gifting her a neck-piece, it looks like the couple might make their relationship official.
Hina Is The Winner?
Also, there were reports that Hina Khan, who is one among the finalists - Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari, has won the show!
Why Hina Is The Winner?
It was said that Colors channel is planning to invest upon Hina to be the new face of the channel and that's the reason they have finalised her as the winner of the show.
Not Hina, But Shantanu Maheshwari Is The Winner?
But, Hina had denied the rumours. According to the latest report, Shantanu Maheshwari is the winner of the show. If you are following the show, then viewers will know that Shantanu has been a consistent performer and has given his best to all the tasks.
Golmaal 3 Team To Grace KKK 8 Finale!
Also, there are reports that Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 3 team might promote their film in the finale!
