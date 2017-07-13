 »   »   » Krushna & Bharti Had Vowed Not To Appear On Kapil’s Show; Bharti Joining TKSS Surprised Krushna!

Bharti Singh, who had done many comedy shows and events with Krushna Abhishek, shocked everyone by joining The Kapil Sharma Show.

Not just us, the actor-comedian Krushna too, was surprised with Bharti's decision, as Krushna and Bharti had vowed not to appear on Kapil's show. Read on...

Krushna & Bharti Had Vowed Not To Appear on Kapil’s Show Krushna was quoted by TOI as saying, "It has been four years since Kapil's show started, and Bharti and I had vowed never to appear on it. It was an unwritten pact between us." Why They Didn’t Want To Join Kapil’s Show? Krushna further explains why they didn't want to join Kapil's show, "Firstly, because it was named after him and secondly, because I am not a small-time comedian, who would appear on someone's show for a few minutes. They couldn't have afforded me as I charge a bomb (smiles)." Krushna Was Surprised To See Bharti Joining Kapil’s Show Krushna laughed off when he heard the news of Bharti joining the show, as he was confident that she won't join TKSS!" Why Bharti Joined TKSS? "But later, when the reports turned out to be true, he was surprised. When he asked Bharti about her decision, she said, "Krushna, mujhe kaam karna hai." Did This Create A Rift Between Bharti & Krushna? When asked whether this created a rift between him and Bharti, Krushna said, "Not at all. I am in touch with her. In fact, I was the first one to rush to her side when she was hospitalised recently." Krushna Wants A Healthy Competition He also added that he doesn't have any grudges on Kapil and doesn't want his show to end. He wants healthy competition between the two shows.

As to why Krushna chose The Drama Company, he said, "In my defence, I am one of the prominent faces on The Drama Company and that's the reason I have taken it up. I feel as if a family member has gone away from me."

When Krushna was asked as to why he doesn't want a show named after him, he said, "Honestly, I never wanted to be a stand-up comedian."

He further added, "I am essentially an actor, who does comedy and dance; it clicked and ever since, I have been doing it. I don't crave for a show titled Comedy Nights With Krushna. Everyone knows 'Bigg Boss' is Salman Khan's show; his name needn't be on the title for that."

Well, we too, hope that both shows - The Kapil Sharma Show and The Drama Company - do well on the TRP charts.