 »   »   » Krushna Abhishek’s Show The Drama Company Gets An Extension; The Team Celebrates

Too many things seem to be happening on Sony TV! Recently, the channel shocked the viewers by replacing The Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek's show, The Drama Company. It was said that Kapil Sharma is on a short break (as his health is upset) and will be back with his show as soon as he recovers.

There were also reports that Krushna's show will be going off air owing to the low TRPs. But, now it looks like the channel has changed its decision as the show got an extension.

The show's cast took to social media to announce the news...

Krushna shared a picture and wrote, "Yeaahhhh our TheDramaCompany has got extension ... 😘🌹#feelingblessed #lovelyteam lovely show. #hardworkpays🙏 Thx to @sonytvofficial whole team, @neeti_simoes #preetisimoes @bharat_shutterlust @ritikabajajvijra @sugandhamishra23 @drrrsanket @ridhimapandit @karanvgrover."

Ridhima Pandit shared a video, where the cast of the show is seen celebrating the occasion by cutting a cake. She also shared a picture and wrote, "Woohoo Team "The Drama Company" gets a successful Extension kudos to the whole team we are here to entertain you all with @neeti_simoes #preetisimoes @sonytvofficial @krushna30 @sugandhamishra23 @kingaliasgar @karanvgrover @realsudeshlehri @drrrsanket @ritikabajajvijra @bharat_shutterlust."

Sugandha Mishra and Karan V Grover too, were elated with the extension and shared the same picture.

Are you happy with the show's extension? Hit the comment box to share your views...