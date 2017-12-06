 »   »   » Krystle D’Souza Or Surbhi Jyoti To Bag Naagin 3; Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma To Play Male Lead?

The first instalment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, which starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani, topped the TRP chart. The makers came up with the second season, which was also a hit! In the second instalment, Arjun Bijlani was replaced by Karanvir Bohra.

Now, Ekta will soon be coming up with the third season. Recently, the producer shared a picture on Instagram, officially bidding farewell to the lead actresses of the first two instalments of the show, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan.

Naagin 3 Ekta shared this picture and wrote, "A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGIN🐉🐉🐉🐉we welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin' or should I say ‘NAAGINS' #waitfornaagin3." Adaa Khan Adaa Khan commented on Ekta's post, "My best wishes @ektaravikapoor mam... will miss the show." Apparently, Vindhya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma are considered for Adaa's role. Surbhi Or Kyrstle Apparently, Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D'souza are in head to head race to bag the titular role. But it is being said that Krystle has a higher chance of bagging the role. Who Will Be The New Naagin? A source was quoted by Tellychakkar, "Surbhi's chances were the highest however, Krystle's closeness with the production house became the hindrance." Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma To Play Male Lead? There are also reports that Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Priyank Sharma will most certainly bag the male lead. The source added, "His chances are high but it will only happen if he kills the look test. Once he comes out of the house, the makers will look at his look test and then take a final call."

