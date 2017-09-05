 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Actors Resume Shooting

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actors and fans were shocked, recently, as the channel decided to pull the plug on the show. But the channel surprised the actors and fans by reviving the show on public demand.

The actors recently resumed shooting. Read on to know more ...

Shaheer & Erica Start Shooting For KRPKAB 2 Yesterday (September 4), the cast, including Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes), started shooting for the second season, with their newborn baby, Shubh. Mamta Says… She was quoted by Pune Mirror as saying, "We started shooting in the afternoon. It felt good to reunite with the team which is like family to me. Everyone is really happy to be back." Mamta Shared A Picture Mamta shared a picture from the shoot and and wrote, "Here it is :) #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #krpkab." Shaheer Sheikh Is Happy That The Show Is Back Shaheer Sheikh is ecstatic as the show is coming back. He revealed that it happened only because of the love and support of the fans. KRPKAB Fans… Earlier, when the fans got to know that the show was going off air, they went berserk on social media, demanding and requesting the makers and channel not to end the show abruptly. Shaheer Thanks Fans Regarding this, Shaheer had said, "They made it happen! A big thank you to all the people who supported KRPKAB on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms."

As we revealed earlier, the show will be a finite series and will start where the first season ended. It is also said that the viewers will get to see more DevAkshi moments. Although the time slot has not been allotted to the show, it is said that the show will surely get a prime time slot.

(Images Source: Instagram)