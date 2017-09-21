 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh Share Pictures Of Little Munchkin

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 of the show will be soon aired on Sony TV on public demand. The actors were elated as their show is coming back and thanked the fans for their love and support.
The show's cast recently resume the shooting and had even shared a few pictures from the set. Recently, the promo of the show was also revealed. The lead actors Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh shared adorable pictures with their new co-actor, and we couldn't take our eyes of little munchkin. Have a look...
Erica With Her On-screen Son
It has to be recalled that the story ended on a happy note. Sona delivered boy baby and Ishwari's wish was fulfilled. Erica shared this picture and wrote, "👩👦😘 #angeleyes."
Sona With Her Babies
An hour ago, Erica shared another picture with her on-screen kids. Sharing the picture of her babies, Erica wrote, "Sona with her babies #krpkab."
Shaheer With His On-screen Son
A few days ago, Shaheer too shared a cute picture of his little co-star. He wrote, "My biggest award till date. And I received it from my fav co-actor. Thank u @vidvaan_sharma_official and u are the best co-actor for me."
The Little Munchkin
The baby, Vidvaan Sharma's Instagram also has many pictures. The page reads, "Born to Act 📷 " "Already a superstar." This picture was captioned, "🐵 monkeying around with #mumma @iam_ejf 👶"
We Love Him Already!
Well, indeed he is a superstar already! We are in love with the cute munchkin. What say guys?
KRPKAB Promo
The promo of the second season was revealed recently. In the promo, Dev is seen taking care of the kids, while Sona takes over the business.
#KRPKAB Thank you @SonyTV & @BeyondDreamsEnt pic.twitter.com/qbvbH9gMyP— Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) September 9, 2017