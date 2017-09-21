 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh Share Pictures Of Little Munchkin

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 of the show will be soon aired on Sony TV on public demand. The actors were elated as their show is coming back and thanked the fans for their love and support.

The show's cast recently resume the shooting and had even shared a few pictures from the set. Recently, the promo of the show was also revealed. The lead actors Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh shared adorable pictures with their new co-actor, and we couldn't take our eyes of little munchkin. Have a look...