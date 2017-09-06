 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Is Back With Season 2; Dev & Sonakshi’s Roles Reversed!

Sony TV's popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi went off air, recently. But, the fans and actors of the show were overjoyed as the channel decided to revive the show on public demand. The makers and the actors also thanked fans for their love and support which made this possible.
We had recently reported that the actors have started shooting for the second season, which is a finite series. The actors shot for a promo and here is a sneak peek...
Dev & Sona's Roles Reversed
The viewers will get to watch Dev and Sona's different avatars. While Dev will be seen taking care of the children, Sona will be seen managing business.
Dev Turns A Home-Maker
In the promo, Dev is seen making Soha ready for the school. Sona is busy looking into the office file, while Dev feeds her.
Dev
Apparently, Dev regrets of not being there with Sonakshi when Soha was born, and thus he will turn a home-maker.
Sona Manages Business
On the other hand, Dev will also let Sona follow her dreams and allow her to do whatever she wants to do. In all, the viewers will get to watch a different Sona and Dev!
Dev & Sona
Mamta Patnaik, shared a picture and wrote, "Husband and wife is a social status, companionship is a journey of two hearts. Redifining marriage #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi #KRPKAB."