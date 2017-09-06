 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Is Back With Season 2; Dev & Sonakshi’s Roles Reversed!

Sony TV's popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi went off air, recently. But, the fans and actors of the show were overjoyed as the channel decided to revive the show on public demand. The makers and the actors also thanked fans for their love and support which made this possible.

We had recently reported that the actors have started shooting for the second season, which is a finite series. The actors shot for a promo and here is a sneak peek...