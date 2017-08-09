 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Enjoy Each Other’s Company On The Sets

The fans' favourite couple Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes from the show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are winning accolades for their performances on the show. Their reel love story as well as on and off relationship in real life, has always grabbed the headlines.

Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, the rumoured couple talked about their show and also revealed how they support each other on the sets.

Shaheer Wasn’t Keen On Doing A Daily Show Talking about his role, Shaheer said, "When I was approached for the part, I wasn't looking to do a daily show. But I realised they were keen to keep it different, without portraying characters as black and white." Shaheer Is Impressed Shaheer added, "Every character on the show has a journey. I was impressed that here was someone who was willing to make something subtle for Indian television," while Erica interrupts by saying, "We don't have that triple look thing happening." Shaheer Wants Erica To Focus On Her YouTube Channel Shaheer has 12 years of experience and is protective of Erica, who has worked in the South film industry before making her television debut. Shaheer wants Erica to simultaneously focus on her YouTube channel. (Erica runs a beauty channel on YouTube.) Erica Reveals Erica says that it wasn't easy at first as they had to shoot 15 scenes a day for the show, while on films sets, they used to shoot for two or three scenes. Shaheer Supports Erica Erica says that Shaheer's support and friendship made things easier for her. They clicked instantly and hit it off on the first day. She adds that she is glad to be working with him. Shaheer & Erica’s Future Plans Shaheer wishes to focus on web production - a comedy, while Erica wants to devote more time to her YouTube channel. Shaheer & Erica’s Friendship Day Celebration Recently, Shaheer and Erica shared a video/picture on social media on the occasion of friendship day. Shaheer captioned the video, "Happy friendship day birdies.. @iam_ejf #tilted #supergirl #madMe." Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Time Slot Change Meanwhile, the show will see a time slot change with the entry of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. KRPKAB will be pushed to 10 pm timeslot as KBC will run for one hour (9-10 pm).

