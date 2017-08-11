 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Spoiler: Double Celebration - Sona Expecting Her Second Baby!

The makers of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are keeping the audiences glued to the television screen with Dev and Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) track.
We recently saw how Dev and Sona surprise Soha with themed birthday party. On the other hand, Vicky is seen plotting against Dev. Read on to know the upcoming track....
Radharani Celebrate Her Son’s Business Success
In the upcoming episodes, we will see Radharani serving pizza to everyone on the dinner table as her son is successful in his business.
Sona Take Out Pineapple From Her Plate
Sona will be missing, while Ishwari calls her to have the dinner. Sona will be seen taking out pineapple from the plate.
Ishwari Looks On!
Ishwari looks suspiciously at Sona and wonders as to why she is taking out pineapple when she loves it.
Raksha Bandan Celebration At Dixit House
The Dixit family will be seen celebrating Raksha Bandan festival.
Sona Is Expecting Her Second Baby!
Apparently, during the Raksha Bandan celebration, Sona announces about her pregnancy to the family member. So, it will be a double celebration in the Dixit house.