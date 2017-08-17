 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Here’s How The Show Will End…

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Here’s How The Show Will End…

Sony channel shocked the viewers by deciding to end the popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and extending the other show, Beyhadh to accommodate Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. The viewers are extremely upset and had started requesting and even demanding the channel and the makers not to end the show, but to no avail!

KRPKAB recently shot for the final episode and here's how the show will end...

KRPKAB To Take A Leap

As we all know, Sonakshi has given good news of her second pregnancy to the family members. The show will soon take a short leap.

Sona Will Give Birth To Baby Boy!

Post leap, in Dixit family, Sonakshi will give birth to a baby boy. On the other hand, in Bose family, Ronita will also be blessed be blessed with baby girl.

Vicky Realises His Mistake

Meanwhile, Vicky, who has been plotting against Dev will soon realise his mistake and feel guilty about his deeds. Vicky changes for good.

Mamta Patnaik

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes had shared emotional messages on their social networking accounts. Mamta Patnaik too, took to social media, "❤️ overwhelmed by all the love ... thankful #krpkab #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi."

Erica

Erica shared the same picture and wrote, "Our home & family for the past 16 months. #krpkab."

Durjoy Datta

A few days ago, the screenwriter Durjoy Datta wrote, "Now rewatching episodes. What a journey! #krpkab." "All good things come to an end. #krpkab."

Well, we are sure the fans will miss their favourite Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sona (Erica Fernandes) on-screen. We wish the team all the best for their future endeavours.

Story first published: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 3:13 [IST]
