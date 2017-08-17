 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Here’s How The Show Will End…

Sony channel shocked the viewers of the popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, deciding to end it while extending another show, Beyhadh to accommodate Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. The viewers are extremely upset and had requested and even demanded the channel and the makers not to end the show, but to no avail!

KRPKAB recently shot for the final episode and here's how the show will end...

KRPKAB To Take A Leap As we all know, Sonakshi has given good news of her second pregnancy to the family members. The show will soon take a short leap. Sona Will Give Birth To Baby Boy! Post-leap, in the Dixit family, Sonakshi will give birth to a baby boy. On the other hand, in the Bose family, Ronita will also be blessed be blessed with a baby girl. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi cast gets EMOTIONAL on LAST DAY of shoot | FilmiBeat Vicky Realises His Mistake Meanwhile, Vicky, who has been plotting against Dev will soon realise his mistake and feel guilty about his deeds. Vicky changes for good. Mamta Patnaik Recently, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes had shared emotional messages on their social networking accounts. Mamta Patnaik too, took to social media, "❤️ overwhelmed by all the love ... thankful #krpkab #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi." Erica Erica shared the same picture and wrote, "Our home & family for the past 16 months. #krpkab." Durjoy Datta A few days ago, the screenwriter Durjoy Datta wrote, "Now rewatching episodes. What a journey! #krpkab." "All good things come to an end. #krpkab."

Well, we are sure the fans will miss their favourite characters, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sona (Erica Fernandes) on-screen. We wish the team all the best for their future endeavours.