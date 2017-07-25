 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Vicky’s Secret Is Out; Dev To Throw Vicky Out Of The House!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi makers are keeping the audiences engrossed with Dev and Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) love story. Currently, on the show, Sonakshi is upset as Dev turns possessive about her.

In the previous episode, we saw how Sonakshi tries to make Dev understand by telling him, that she doesn't like him to spy on her. Although she hates few of his habits, she loves him a lot.