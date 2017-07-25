 »   »   » Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi SPOILER: Vicky’s Secret Is Out; Dev To Throw Vicky Out Of The House!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi makers are keeping the audiences engrossed with Dev and Sonakshi's (Erica Fernandes) love story. Currently, on the show, Sonakshi is upset as Dev turns possessive about her.
In the previous episode, we saw how Sonakshi tries to make Dev understand by telling him, that she doesn't like him to spy on her. Although she hates few of his habits, she loves him a lot.
Dev Ignores Sonakshi
But Sona's speech goes in vain as Dev would not be in the bathroom and would have already left to the office. Dev ignores Sonakshi and wants her to prove her love for him!
Elena Doubts Vicky
Meanwhile, Elena doubts Vicky and thinks that he is hiding something from her. But, Vicky proves her by showing his and Golu's picture that whatever he is doing is for her and Golu's happiness.
Vicky
Elena thinks she was wrong about Vicky! But as we know, Vicky is in touch with Dev's competitor and wants to destroy his business! Vicky gives him the software in return for a hefty amount.
Vicky’s Secret
In the upcoming episodes, Vicky will be seen talking to Dev competitor that Dev doesn't doubt him. He also reveals as to how she made Sonakshi believe that Dev had sold her family's house.
Elena & Sonakshi
He also adds that since Sonakshi couldn't see her family separated, she parted ways with Dev. Shockingly, Elena and Sonkashi hear Vicky's conversation.
Vicky Was The Reason For Dev & Sonakshi’s Separation!
Now Sonakshi realises that it was not Dev but Vicky, who auctioned Sona's house seven years ago, which created misunderstanding between her and Dev.