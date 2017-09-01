 »   »   » On Public Demand! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Will Be Back Soon With Season 2!

Sony is undergoing a lot of changes. Recently, the channel had shocked the viewers by abruptly ending the popular show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and also the controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki. The channel recently also changed the time slot of The Kapil Sharma Show by giving a break to Kapil as he is unwell.

The latest development suggests that the channel has asked the makers of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to revive the show! Read on to know more...

Fans Were Upset As Their Favourite Show Went Off Air It has to be recalled that when the channel, makers and the actors of the show announced that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was to end soon, the fans were heartbroken. Fans Requested Makers Not To End The Show The fans took to social media requesting/demanding the channel and makers to not to end the show. Unfortunately, the show went off air anyway. KRPKAB Will Be Back Soon! Now, the channel has decided to get the show back on public demand. A source was quoted by IE as saying, "On public demand, the channel has given a green light to KRPKAB to get back." Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: शो बंद होने पर FANS हुए नाराज़ | FilmiBeat KRPKAB 2 Shooting To Begin Soon! "The team will resume shoot from Sunday and the show is slated to go on air from either September 11 or 18." Channel Wants To Revive KRPKAB The source further added, "When the channel approached us to revive the show we were definitely overjoyed." 'The Show Has A Lot To Tell' "The show still has a lot to tell and with the fans demanding its stay, we are sure it will be a bigger success this time. We are not changing the storyline and will resume from where we left it." Shaheer Sheikh Tweets... Shaheer Sheikh took to social media to announce the same. He wrote, "Your love and support for #Krpkab has made it impossible for us to stay away from you. Your Dev will be back! @SonyTV." Romantic DevAkshi Moments According to the reports, the show will be a finite series (short season) and the viewers will get to watch romantic DevAkshi moments. Star Cast Will Be The Same There won't be any changes in the star cast. The time slot for the show is yet to be decided, but it is said that it will surely get a prime time slot!

All we can say now is, thanks to the fans who made this possible!

