 »   »   » INSIDE PICS: Kumkum Bhagya Completes 1000 Episodes; Ekta, Sriti, Shabbir, Leena & Others Party Hard!

Zee TV's popular show, Kumkum Bhagya, that has been topping the TRP charts, has successfully completed 1000 episodes. Ekta Kapoor threw a grand party at Grand Hyatt, in Mumbai to the team. Apart from the actors and ex-actors of Kumkum Bhagya, popular actors like Krystle Dsouza, Vishal Singh, Anita Hassanandani and others were present at the party.

Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya on the show, shared a lengthy post by sharing a few pictures from the party. She wrote, "Here's to celebrating kumkum bhagya and it's humans - all of them- the present and the absent. Thank you so much for staying with us for this long. We are immensely grateful for the half hour that you spare us and the other half for our sister kundali bhagya... Virtual hug from this side of the screen 📺🤗🤗🤗." Read on....

Sriti Thanked Everyone "The bunch of people that we call the team kumkum bhagya are the best people to have gotten together to make anything ...Thank you sooo much for such a great time @ektaravikapoor ma'am @chloejferns Ma'am @ketansgupta Sir ...Let's continue spreading love love lots and lots of happy love!!!" Sriti Continued… "Bas ab roothe to khuda bhi roothe saath chhute na *cue for chorus 😬 #kumkumbhagya #grateful #chinahouselounge #youbelonghere." Shikha Singh Writes… Shikha Singh also shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "1000 episodes party. Speaks a lot about it. A wonderful cast & a wonderful team all put together in this beautiful show titled "Kumkumbhagya" Playing Alia Mehra has been a pleasure and it's freaking fantastic to be evil and yet being loved by all of you." Shikha Thanks Everyone "#thankyouaudience #thankyougod #thankyoutotheentireteam @ektaravikapoor @tanusridgupta @balajitelefilms @zeetv_official @chloejferns @varunthebabbar @ketansgupta @shaalu.v2000 @anilnagp #supriya #amazingnightofcelebration #chinahouselounge #youbelonghere #anighttoremeber #moretocome #partytime." Leena Jumani At Kumkum Bhagya Party Leena Jumani, who plays the negative role, Tanu, on Kumkum Bhagya, shared a few pictures from the party. In this picture, Leena looks simple yet gorgeous in black dress. She was seen posing for shutterbugs. Leena With Sriti & Others Leena also shared a picture snapped with her Kumkum Bhagya co-actress Sriti, and ex-actors of the show, Arjit Taneja and Charu Mehra. Leena wrote, "So we completed 1000 episodes #KumKumBhagya." Ekta Kapoor Congratulates Kumkum Bhagya Team Ekta shared a group picture from the party and wrote, "Congrats lovelies !! #kumkumbhagya1000 ! Our eleventh 1000 ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI." Pragya With Wild Cats! She shared a picture snapped with Sriti, Krystle, Charu, Anita and others, and wrote, "Pragya with d ‘ wild cats ‘ 🤣." Ekta Thanks Kumkum Bhagya Team Ekta shared another group picture from the Kumkum Bhagya party and wrote, "🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼! A wonderful team ! Thankuuuu team Kumkum bhagya." Kumkum Bhagya Reunion It was sort of a Kumkum Bhagya reunion for Arjit Taneja, who was part of the show. Sharing this picture, Arjit wrote, "Reunion! 😘 #1000EpisodesOfKKB." Arjit With Shikha & Vin Arjit shared a picture snapped with Shikha Singh and Vin Rana (who replaced Arjit and plays the role of Purab), and wrote, "😱😅😘 #1000EpisodesOfKKB." Arjit With Shabbir & Kanchi Posting a picture snapped with Shabbir and his wife, Kanchi Kaul, Arjit wrote, "Favourite and The cooooolest couple I know!! 😘 @shabirahluwalia @kanchikaul #GoodVibes✌️ #GoodTimes." Arjit Having A Good Time! Arjit snapped with the beautiful ladies of Kumkum Bhagya. Posting this picture, the actor wrote, "Always a good time! 😘🤘." Arjit With The BOSS, Ekta Arjit shared a picture snapped with Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "#BossLady Thankyouu for everything ! 😬🤗❤️ #1000EpisodesOfKKB." Madhurima Tuli Congratulates KB Team Madhurima Tuli, who had earlier played the role of Alia on the show, also congratulated the team. She wrote, "Congratulations #kkbteam 1000eps!!! @itisriti @shabirahluwalia @ektaravikapoor you guys rock!! Little sad that wish I was still a part of it but nevertheless feels great that I was once a part of this beautiful show. ❤️❤️😘😘😘." Divyanka Tripathi Congratulates KB Team Divyanka too, congratulated Kumkum Bhagya team for completing 1000 episodes. She wrote, "Congratulations #Balaji and #KumkumBhagya❤️." Anita Hassanandani Congratulates KB Team Anita shared this picture and wrote, "BoutLastNight KumKum Bhagya success party 🎈 #1000 episodes! Congratulations team KKB! Many more 1000sssssss to come ❤️."

