 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Fans Happy As Pragya Is Alive; Sriti Jha Excited To Play Double Role!

The makers of Zee TV's number one show, Kumkum Bhagya has been keeping the audiences engaged to the show. Recently, Pragya (Sriti Jha) was shot by Nikhil's goons and she was presumed to be dead!

The makers of the show then introduced Munni - Pragya's lookalike. They kept the fans guessing as to whether Munni is Pragya or Munni is just a look-alike of Pragya. But, in the recent episode and the promos, the makers have revealed that Pragya is indeed alive! Read on to know more...

Kumkum Bhagya Ratings Dropped If you recall, Kumkum Bhagya, which was among the top 5 shows, has dropped down. Looks like the makers decided to bring Pragya back to get the TRPs back! We are sure that the ratings will increase after Pragya's return as the audiences are happy with the twist. Kumkum Bhagya Fans Happy Although there were a few who didn't like the twist as they feel that the makers are fooling them for TRPs, the ardent fans of Kumkum Bhagya were happy. Read the tweets and also check out what Sriti has to say about her dual role... Tweeples’ Reactions When They Got To Know Pragya Is Alive Dilki Taniya‏: Ohhh super pragya back 🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏

caroline‏: Exciting times ahead. Sriti Jha Team‏ & Sara Sriti Jha Team‏: Pragya is back 🎉🎉 Time for her loyals to get back to watching #kumkumbhagya too 😬🤓 #pragyaisback. Sara....'HALF MINE'‏ tweeted this picture (gif) and wrote, "Because Pragz is back 😁😍... #happysurprises #kumkumbhagya." Yusra & Fatima @yusra_nihad tweeted this picture and wrote, "Running around like crazy coz #pragyaisback #kumkumbhagya."



@fatimak: For you Pragya alive happiness....While kiru who loves Abhi sadness. Nomsa & Prakash Nomsa Zwane‏: Thanks for sharing the video 😍 missed Tisha.

Prakash aggarwal‏: Wow. ........Beautiful. Sriti Feels Blessed! Sriti feels blessed to play the dual role. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "As an actor, I will work twice as hard as I will now play two roles -- Pragya and Munni. Both are very close to my heart." Sriti Missed Playing Pragya She further added, "I've been missing playing Pragya ever since I started shooting as Munni. I hope viewers will be happy to see their favourite character Pragya back on Kumkum Bhagya..." Sriti Hopes Fans Welcome Her Back With The Same Love! "... and will welcome me back with the same love they have been showering all this time. I am excited to see the reaction of viewers on Pragya's comeback in the show."

NEW #PromoKKB 17th Aug'17 Purab Disha in MM, Sangram hits Abhi with a rod, Pragya gains consciousness & calls out ABHI ❤️😭 #kumkumbhagya pic.twitter.com/uXxQjBT28F — SHABIR's BRIGADE 😎 (@TeamShabirA) August 17, 2017

#PromoKKB 28thAug'17 Abhi to put Pragya's kumkum on Munni. Pragya set to return. Will Pragya lose the right to her kumkum? 😰 #KumkumBhagya pic.twitter.com/eilFY9FwkL — SHABIR's BRIGADE 😎 (@TeamShabirA) August 23, 2017

On the show, Abhi is organising for Purab and Disha's wedding, while Alia is raging! Alia doesn't want the wedding to happen. Meanwhile, Munni is seen attracted towards Abhi! Will she fall in love with Abhi?

According to the latest promo, Sangram and his men enter Abhi's house and attack Abhi. Sangram also tries to set Abhi on fire, while he shouts for Pragya. On the other hand, Pragya senses that Abhi is in trouble.

It has to be seen as to how the makers will bring Pragya back to the Mehra house, and how the family members and Munni react to it!

