 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Families Come Together; Thanks To Lord Ganesha!

Like every year, Zee TV will be organising for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Kumkum Bhagya team, has been playing a pivotal role in every Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

This year, it will be special as the hit show, Kumkum Bhagya spin-off - Kundali Bhagya family will also join the celebration.

When Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Families Came Together The channel is bringing the two highest rated prime time shows - Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya together for a special show that has been named ‘Jai Ganesh Deva'. Jai Ganesh Deva, A Grand Event It will be a grand event and the special show will yet again see star cast of the two shows and their stories getting interconnected. Pragya Reunites With Abhi! Pragya will be seen reuniting with Abhi and her lost sisters - Preeti and Sristi. Also, Preeti will chose her husband! Jeetendra’s Special Appearance Legendary actor Jeetendra also made a special appearance on the special event. The show will be aired on September 2. Ganesh Chaturthi Special Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta, shared the promo and wrote, "The new promo for our special Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. @itisriti @shabirahluwalia @dheerajdhoopar @manitjoura #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya." Shraddha Arya With Kundali Bhagya & Kumkum Bhagya Families She also shared this picture and wrote, "#kumkumbhagya & #kundalibhagya come together to wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi :) @Zeetv @ektaravikapoor." Shraddha Arya Posting a video, Shraddha wrote, "Simply Ecstatic to celebrate the evening worshiping, dancing, singing and Rejoicing with friends & family :) Outfit courtesy: @jeewankaurofficial." Family That Slays Together Stays Together! Sharing this picture, Shraddha wrote, "Family that SLAYS together STAYS together!!!! With the legendary, ever-fabulous, Jitendra ji. :) #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya @zeetv @ektaravikapoor." Manit Joura & Shabbir Ahluwalia Manit Joura shared this picture and wrote, "#ShabirAhluwalia your talent is so infectious. Working with you is such a pleasure. Looking forward to many more such occasions. Cheers. #Kumkumbhagya #Kundalibhagya #GaneshChaturthi special. #ZeeTV."

There were rumours that there was a tiff between the casts after Kundali Bhagya surpassed Kumkum Bhagya in TRP ratings. But with the above pictures and the merger of the shows, proves that there is no enmity between the actors.

The special show will also have performances from other actors of Zee TV's shows as well.