 »   »   » Zee TV’s Ganpati Spl: Divyanka Tripathi, Dipika & Others To Perform; Varun Dhawan Promotes His Film

Like every year, this year too, Zee TV will be celebrating Ganesh Utsav. We had reported about the special show, 'Jai Ganesh Deva', where Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya actors will be coming together.

Here are few other special performances are also linked up. Apart from Zee TV's shows' actors, other actors, and Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan will also be performing at Ganesh Utsav. Read on to know more and also check out pictures...

Varun Dhawan To Promote His Film Varun Dhawan will be seen in the special episode to promote his film Judwa 2. Apparently, the actor performed barefoot for Judwaa 2 high voltage song 'Suno Ganpati Bappa'. Varun Danced Barefoot! An eyewitness was quoted as saying, "Varun told straight up he wanted to dance barefoot on this song and we were all touched to see the respect he has for Bappa in his heart." Varun’s Electrifying Performance "He (Varun) is extremely devoted to Ganpati and revealed that Judwaa 2 has a fun Ganpati song that will see his character speaking to Bappa as his friend. He did an electric performance on it." Anjum With Varun Sharing a picture with Varun Dhawan, Anjum wrote, "Temperature gone high ladies #varundhawan #starstruck #judwaa2 #kundalibhagya #kumkumbhagya." Anjum With Manit Anjum shared a few pictures snapped with Manit and wrote, "One more added to ur Fan list @manitjoura this guy n the way he acts... 🙌🙌🙌 #rishabh #shrishti." Anjum With Shabbir She shared another set of pictures snapped with Shabbir, the lead actor of Kumkum Bhagya and wrote, "When u can't get over him #crushingandhow @shabirahluwalia #teenagecrush #lovehimtothemoonandback blessed to work with such amazin teams #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya #abhitherockstar #shrishti." Anjum With Jeetendra Posting a picture with the Jeetu ji, the actress wrote, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #speechless wen u meet #thelegend #jitendra." Shraddha Performs With Dheeraj Shraddha gave us a sneak peek of the special episode by sharing a video clip. She wrote, "#sneakpeek from the Ganpati celebration on set -#kundalibhagya 💃🏻🕺🏻@dheerajdhoopar." When Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Teams Came Together The lead actress of Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya and Anjum shared a group picture and we must say, Shraddha is right, 'Family that SLAYS together STAYS together!' Teen Ka Tadka Apart from Kumkum and Kundali Bhagya actors, Dipika, Divyanka and Sanjeeda will also be performing at the event. Sharing a picture Divyanka wrote, "Teen ka tadka... From yesterday...#ZeeGaneshUtsav." Dipika With Divyanak & Sanjeeda Dipika, too shared a picture and wrote, "It was so amazing to share the stage with these two lovely ladies!!! @iamsanjeeda & @divyankatripathidahiya 😘😘😘😘." Vivek Dahiya Vivek Dahiya wrote, "All we have is now! #Performance #ZeeGaneshUtsav #ZeeTV."

