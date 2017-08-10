 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia Turns 38; Wife Kanchi Kaul Shares Lovely Pic & An Adorable Message

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul are the most adorable couple in the television industry. The couple is enjoying some time off work in Croatia.
The rockstar of Kumkum Bhagya is ringing in his birthday today and his wife couldn't stop gushing about her husband. She shared a lovely picture from their vacation with a poetic message for her husband. Check out the message and also have a look at their Croatia vacation pictures....
Kanchi Wrote…
Kanchi shared this picture and wrote, "Your birthday marks another year together; Such happy times, I couldn't ask for more, Spending precious minutes, hours and days, With you, my love, whom I cherish and adore."
Kanchi Wishes Shabbir
"We've shared so much, we two, in love and friendship; Each year our bond just seems to grow and grow. I always want to be right next to you; To be with you means more than you can know."
Kanchi’s Adorable Message For Shabbir On His Birthday
"You're always there for me with a loving smile; I'm never happier than when I know you're near. I thought my love for you could not grow stronger; And yet I love you even more this year #happybirthday #myoneandonly #bestfriend #starboy #perfectsoul."
Birthday Boy Surrounded By Lovely Ladies!
Looks like Kanchi doesn't mind her husband being surrounded by ladies! Sharing this picture of the birthday boy, Kanchi wrote, "#birthdayboy #carpediem #summertimemadness."
Another Picture From Their Vacation
Kanchi posted this picture and wrote, "...and so the #bratpack grows !!! Now thats what you call a BUMP....ER BIRTHDAY 😍😍🍼🍰 #happybirthday@sachiinjjoshi it sure is going to be a super special year. Love always and ofcourse lots of bugging too!!! 😈"
Kanchi Is In Love With Croatia; Thanks To GoT!
"Was sooooo excited for this .... yay!!! #ironthrone #gameofthrones #lokrum #wanderlust #inlovewithcroatia."
Kanchi & Shabbir Enjoying Their Vacation In Croatia
Kanchi shared this picture and wrote, "#split #medievaltown #wanderlusters #lovingit #croatiansummers."
Kanchi & Shabbir In Croatia
Kanchi and Shabbir shared a lot of pictures from their Croatia trip. We must say the couple is giving us major vacation goals!