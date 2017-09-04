 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: New Entries On The Show; Pragya, Abhi & Tanu’s Track Will Be Given A Break!

Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has been topping the TRP charts even after being thrashed out by the viewers for repeated content. Recently, we had also reported that the fans had filed a complaint against the show at the National Consumer Complaint Forum.

Looks like the makers have taken the complaint seriously as Pragya (Sriti Jha), Abhi and Tanu's track will apparently be given a break! There will be a couple of new entries that will spice up the show.

According to the reports from an entertainment portal, the show will get a new villain, and there will also be a love track.

Sharhan Singh and Ruchi Savarn will be entering the show. Ruchi will be seen playing the role of Disha, a fun-loving girl. She will be paired opposite Purab, while Sharhan is the villain - a stylish Haryanvi don.

Sharhan will be seen bonding with Alia to create problems in the Mehra family.

Ruchi and Sharhan confirmed the reports. Ruchi was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "Yes, it is like a homecoming with Balaji Telefilms. I am very excited for this role. I have started shoot from yesterday."

Currently, on the show, Alia and Tanu would have threatened Munni and got her to the Mehra house as Pragya! Through Munni, the duo also gains entry to the Mehra house.

Well, we are eager to watch as to what the makers are planning to do different on the show.

Kumkum Bhagya completes Three successful years | FilmiBeat

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...