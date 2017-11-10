 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER ALERT: New Entry To Bring A Twist In Abhi & Pragya’s Lives!

Kumkum Bhagya fans were irritated with the makers for repeating the tracks. They were bored with the same villains (Alia, Tanu and Nikhil) in Abhi and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) lives. As fans lashed out at the makers, they became alert and brought a few changes on the show.

The makers came up with Pragya's look-alike, Munni's track. But again the fans were missing Pragya and Abhi's romance, so they soon got Pragya back in Abhi's life! The show is now topping the TRP chart.

A New Character To Enter the Show Now again, the makers are introducing a new character on the show. The audiences saw that Abhi's life is in danger because of a woman. No, it's not Alia or Tanu! A New Villain In Abhi’s Life! In the latest episode, we saw Abhi escapes from an accident and credits Pragya (he feels Pragya is praying for his safety) for saving him! A lady covered in black dress is shown threatening a truck driver. She is also seen telling that she will not spare the Rockstar (Abhi)! Naaz Premani To Enter The Show Meanwhile, there are reports of a new entry on the show, Suhana (Disha's cousin). The character is played by Naaz Premani. Her character will be a positive one. Apparently, her character will add more drama to the show. Naaz Premani’s Character A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Her character will be first introduced in the show and then some problems will arise in her life, at that time, Disha and Pragya will come at her aid." Naaz Was Seen On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Apparently, her character will last long in the storyline and change equations on the show. Naaz Premani was seen previously on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in a cameo role. Naaz was quoted as saying, "Yes, I'm doing the show." Naaz Is Nervous! She further added, "Honestly, I'm nervous because I'll be doing a show in a continuity for the first time. I don't want to indulge any information about my character, it'll be interesting to watch it on the screens." Are There Two New Entries On The Show? Is this the same lady who tried to hurt Abhi? But since it is said that Naaz is playing positive a character, we are confused as to why she tried to hurt Abhi. Was there any confusions? Or is that lady another new entry on the show? Kumkum Bhagya Update: Pragya Thrown Out Of The House! Meanwhile, on the show, Abhi has been brainwashed again by Alia and Tanu. He believes Pragya is Munni, and throws her out of the house. On the other hand, Munni is fighting for her life in the hospital as she met with an accident. Pragya Is Back! Purab tries to convince Abhi about Pragya, but to no avail. Pragya manages to enter the Mehra house again with the help of a few NGO women. It has to be seen whether Pragya manages to stay in the Mehra house or not!

