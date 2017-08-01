 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Purab To Marry Disha; What Will Alia Do Now?

Although the viewers of Kumkum Bhagya are upset with the on-going track, the show has been topping the TRP charts since a long time. It has to be recalled that the viewers had filed a complaint against the show's repeated and monotonous content (Abhi-Pragya's love story).
We had also reported about the two new entries - Sharhaan Singh and Ruchi Savarn on the show. While Sharhaan is seen as a stylish Haryanavi don (Sangram), Ruchi (Disha) is seen as a simple girl, who initially saves Purab from the goons. Read on to know the upcoming track....
Purab & Disha Manage To Escape From Goons!
Sangram is chasing Disha to take revenge, but Purab manages to save her. Disha and Purab manage to escape from the goons and hide in Disha's school.
Sangram’s Revenge Drama
In the upcoming episode, Sangram will take Disha and Purab's pictures and shows it to Disha and her would-be-husband's family.
Sangram Wants To Marry Disha!
Sangram will also ask Disha to marry him. But Purab would have developed a soft corner for Disha. , He saves Disha from the don, as he decides to marry her.
Abhi Wants Purab To Move On In His Life
It has to be recalled that Abhi advices Purab to forget Bulbul and move on in his life. He would have also asked him to find a suitable girl for himself.
Alia Wants To Marry Purab
It is also known that Alia still loves Purab and can do anything to get him. She would have asked (in fact forces) Purab to marry her, but he straightaway denies. Well, it would be interesting to watch Alia's reaction on Purab's decision to marry Disha!