 »   »   » Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Purab To Marry Disha; What Will Alia Do Now?

Although the viewers of Kumkum Bhagya are upset with the on-going track, the show has been topping the TRP charts since a long time. It has to be recalled that the viewers had filed a complaint against the show's repeated and monotonous content (Abhi-Pragya's love story).

We had also reported about the two new entries - Sharhaan Singh and Ruchi Savarn on the show. While Sharhaan is seen as a stylish Haryanavi don (Sangram), Ruchi (Disha) is seen as a simple girl, who initially saves Purab from the goons. Read on to know the upcoming track....