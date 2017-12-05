 »   »   » Kunal Jaisingh, Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash & Others Mourn The Loss Of Actor Shashi Kapoor!

Shashi Kapoor, the embodiment of romance and charm who wooed the top leading ladies of the '70s and '80s on the silver screen and captivated millions of fans, passed away on Monday evening. He was 79.

The actor-producer breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Television stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shubhangi Atre, Kunal Jaisingh among others pay condolence.

 

Here's how they reacted to the legendary star's demise...

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

An era of great cinema belongs to him and will always do so. RIP respected Shashi Kapoor Sir.

Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh

RIP Shashi Kapoor sir. I feel he was and always will remain the coolest, most good looking hero ever! He is inspiring for all who dream to be an actor.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash

We can never forget Shashi Kapoor sir and his contribution to Indian cinema and his acting can never be forgotten. An actor who inspired us with his smile.

Suyyash Rai

Suyyash Rai

Legendary actor and heartthrob, Actor Shashi Kapoor a talented soul. Rest in peace Sir. Thank you for giving us some iconic movies and songs!

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre

Actor Shashi Kapoor, The great artistes not only inspire but also inseminate the hearts and minds. His talent will always remain and keep inspiring. And we shall forever celebrate it. Thank you sir, RIP.

Mahika Sharma

Mahika Sharma

I was madly in love with his smile and look. His contribution to our entertainment industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace Shashi Kapoor sir.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant

I'm very much saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji and he was my favourite. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra

My heart aches to see legends leave this mortal world and join among the angels. #shashikapoor sir you, your legacy, your charm wool be missed for ever

Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra

Another legend lost! RIP sir!

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra

He was my favourite Kapoor. I used to greet him at Prithvi whenever I spotted him. He didn't know me but was always so warm and humble. Everything about him was unconventional except of course those good looks. #RIPShashiKapoor

